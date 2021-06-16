ESincident061721.jpg

Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies quelled a domestic dispute in the Sands of Placida that could have escalated into a more violent incident.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

PLACIDA — Charlotte County deputies kept the peace in Placida Wednesday.

The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic dispute on Sterns Place in the Sands of Placida subdivision. The dispute could have escalated into a far more violent standoff.

"Both individuals have voluntarily handed over their firearms," CCSO spokeswoman Claudette Smith reported in a press release. "An RPO (Rick Protection Order) will be filed. At this time there are no arrests, and no injuries."

