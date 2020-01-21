A Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended and removed from his position on the K-9 team after he was discovered spending up to two hours of his shift at a woman's house in Port Charlotte, instead of patrolling.
According to an internal affairs investigation, Deputy First Class Ronald Chandler III spent approximately 7 hours and 22 minutes at a woman's home on Stelling Avenue over the course of three shifts, when he should have worked a total of 23 hours and 37 minutes.
"During this time DFC Chandler was not actively performing his functions as a K-9 Deputy and was using the time for personal reasons," the investigation stated.
Chandler told his supervisors the woman was a friend from high school who recently moved back to the area. He said he "was having a rough time at home" and she was a "sounding board" for him.
He would go to her house to talk and later to have dinner with her and frequently lost track of time, according to his statement to supervisors.
On one occasion, he heard a disturbance call nearby and advised he would respond, but by the time he cleaned up his plate and got to his vehicle, two deputies were already there, so he continued talking with the woman before responding, according to his statement.
The investigation noted Chandler did not have a sexual relationship with the woman while on duty, and the investigator did not question what took place at the residence once he was off duty, "as it was irrelevant to the investigation."
In speaking with the internal affairs investigator, Chandler stated he realized his actions were inappropriate and he should have been out patrolling.
He was determined to have violated policies including neglect of duty, response to calls for service, and the agency's vehicle policy by using his patrol vehicle while being logged off his laptop and speeding 28 mph over the speed limit.
According to CCSO spokesperson Claudette Bennett, Chandler was placed on an 86-hour suspension without pay and one year of disciplinary probation. He was removed from the K-9 Unit and may not participate or apply for any other specialty teams until completing his probationary period. He also was required to do mandatory ethics training and make a presentation to command staff on the agency's core values and how they apply in this case.
