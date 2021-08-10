A Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy lost his job following a second complaint in the last year from a woman accusing him of inappropriate conduct.
Sheriff Bill Prummell, in a letter dated July 21, notified William Vaughan of his termination.
"I have found that the trust required in you to perform your job has been lost by the command staff as well as myself," Prummell wrote.
In the latest investigation, internal affairs concluded Vaughan had committed two policy violations: conduct unbecoming, and violation of official procedures or directives.
He was initially placed on leave with pay prior to the termination notice from Prummell.
The investigation stemmed from a complaint from a female asset protection associate at the Englewood Walmart. The woman contacted internal affairs on May 20 alleging Vaughan, in addition to inappropriate behavior toward her, had failed to report a crime.
On May 18, Vaughan and another deputy responded to Walmart for a shoplifting complaint. A suspect had tried to leave with an air mattress, but, when confronted by security, fled the store.
Believing that no theft had occurred because the suspect left the merchandise behind, Vaughan reported it as a trespassing case.
The APA disagreed, asking to speak to the deputies' supervisor, but a supervisor was never contacted.
"(The APA) said she felt like her words were being twisted around every time she wanted to tell the deputies she wanted to prosecute," the investigation report stated. "(The APA) said the deputies kept going back to the trespass and not mentioning the theft. (The APA) said that conversation happened until they left, patting her on the shoulder, and telling her she did a good job."
The APA also told investigators she had previously encountered Vaughan at work but did not know him personally. Once, while on duty, he offered to walk her to her vehicle and placed his hand on her lower back.
When Vaughan responded for the shoplifting incident, the woman recognized him, but because she didn't remember his name, said, "Oh, it's you." Vaughan reportedly responded with "Yeah, it's me; you're all in pink today, girl," and reached over to give her a side hug. Getting close to her face, he reportedly said, "Oh, I almost kissed you. I cannot do that; I'm in uniform and I could lose my job."
Vaughan also asked why she wasn't wearing her wedding ring, the investigation states.
He later told investigators he gave her a "hello hug" and was joking around with her, but he didn't remember saying anything about kissing her.
The APA provided security video showing Vaughan hugging her.
The investigation determined Vaughan was inappropriate in his conduct toward the employee, and he also violated procedure by failing to file a supplemental report for a call for service.
Vaughan was previously disciplined for kissing a woman who had called for service in November 2020.
A woman whom Vaughan had worked with in the past regarding a fraud case called him and asked him to come to her house, the investigation states. He spent almost 90 minutes talking with the woman on her front porch, but didn’t document the call or their conversation through dispatch or any report management system.
The woman later contacted him and asked to meet him again because she was in crisis. He met her the next day.
After they talked, as Vaughan was leaving, “he turned around to say goodbye and the female was standing too close and they kissed,” the investigation states.
He told investigators they both immediately pushed each other away and said that should not have happened.
The woman later contacted CCSO and alleged that Vaughan had committed battery against her. The State Attorney's Office determined no crime had occurred, but the internal affairs investigation found Vaughan had violated procedure by failing to document the calls for service when he met with the woman.
He was given a 24-hour suspension without pay and six months of disciplinary probation.
