PUNTA GORDA — Detectives are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a residential burglary in Heritage Landing off Burnt Store Road in Punta Gorda Tuesday.
Around 1:40 a.m., a deputy stopped to investigate a U-Haul truck parked in front of an unoccupied residence on Golden Fern Drive, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. The deputy parked his patrol vehicle down the road and approached the U-Haul on foot when he noticed Evelyn Maria Cruz, 31, exiting the rear of the residence. She was detained for a burglary investigation, according to a press release.
An aviation unit spotted two additional suspects in the area, relaying information to a K-9 Unit on the ground who were able to apprehend a second suspect, Yohander Romero-Pedroso, 39, who was allegedly attempting to conceal himself in a ditch.
A third suspect, identified as Alexander Santiesteban, 39, also fled on foot and had not been located Tuesday evening, CCSO stated in a press release. Santiesteban is described as a heavyset Hispanic male who was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue shirt, green sneakers and a blue hat. Detectives believe he may be heading to the Bradenton area.
Anyone who sees Santiesteban or has information on his location is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office immediately at 941-639-0013.
Cruz and Romero-Pedroso were charged with burglary and grand theft and booked into the Charlotte County Jail.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.