featured Charlotte deputy killed during I-75 traffic stop Staff Report Nov 23, 2022 47 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PUNTA GORDA — A Charlotte County Sheriff's deputy was killed late Tuesday when struck by a vehicle on Interstate 75 near Punta Gorda.The deputy was making a traffic top on the interstate when struck by a passing motorist, Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a video statement posted on Facebook early Wednesday.The deputy was taken to Shorepoint Punta Gorda Hospital, but succumbed to the injuries sustained in the crash. Prummell did not identify the deputy by name, saying all family members had not yet been notified of the crash.He said the Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.As of 4 a.m., the FHP had not issued a report on the crash.To see Sheriff Prummell's video statement, follow this link:https://fb.watch/gZBLj5hSCC/PEDESTRIAN DIES ON JONES LOOPIn an earlier fatality Tuesday night, a 52-year-old woman was struck and killed on Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda, the FHP reported.The woman, who lived in Punta Gorda, was walking on the road in the eastbound lane near Roberts Road at 9:36 p.m.An 18-year-old man driving an SUV was headed west in the westbound lane.The woman walked in front of the SUV and was struck.She was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP reported.The FHP did not identify either of the people involved in the crash Wednesday.The crash remains under investigation. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Smugglers tapped to take over speedway property COLUMN: Favorites worth following Port Charlotte teen reported missing, endangered Smugglers wins bid for airport proposal Millions of cubic yards of debris removed in the region
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.