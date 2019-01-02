On Dec. 4, 2018, the Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association Awards Committee announced the following winners of the annual builder, subcontractor, associate and member of the year award.
Builder of the Year was awarded to Rodney Luke, Luke Brothers Custom Homes. Rodney is a hands-on builder who works side by side with his subcontractors, building one of his 21 customizable floor plans.
Subcontractor of the Year was awarded to Mike & Colleen Ferrara, Conserva Irrigation. Mike and Colleen are very active in the CDBIA. Colleen serves on the CDBIA Membership Committee. Mike had worked for another company and when the time came to grow, he became a contractor and opened a franchise which has been successful.
Associate of the Year was awarded to Danny Nix Jr., Nix & Associates. Danny has helped represent the CDBIA at local meetings as well as at the Florida Home Builders Association meetings and in October, Danny joined the NAHB Spike Club.
Top Spike was awarded to Bill Truex, Truex Preferred Construction, who earned 104.5 Spike points this year. Spike points are earned when you sponsor a new member to join the CDBIA. Currently, Bill is in the top 10 throughout the nation for top spike points for new members.
Benny Mills, Top Quality Remodeling was awarded the President’s Award by 2018 CDBIA President John Kapper (Kapper Contracting). Joe Jones, construction technology instructor at the Charlotte Technical College, and Jim Brown, Mr. Brown Septic, were awarded the P.A.L.M award, an award given to one individual who serves as a leader to students who want a future in the building industry.
Harborside Copier Services was the proud recipients of the CDBIA Circle of Excellence award presented to one CDBIA associate member for doing a high percentage of business with CDBIA members and utilizing the benefits of their membership from Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association, Florida Home Builders Association and National Association of Home Builders.
A new award presented this year called the Emerging Leader Award. The recipient is chosen by the CDBIA President for a new member who represents the mission of the CDBIA. This year’s recipient is Caryn Huff-Sufferling, Wharton-Smith, Inc.
The Member of the Year is the highest honor awarded at the CDBIA. The 2018 recipient is Bill Truex, Truex Preferred Construction. Bill was installed as the President of the state association Florida Home Builders Association and lives by his motto “Whatever It Takes.” Bill has continued to stay committed to being active in our local association, growing our association by welcoming in new members all while devoting time to his company Truex Preferred Construction, and the Vice Chair of the Charlotte County Commission.
