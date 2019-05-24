Florida Power and Light has begun the biggest solar build in the state.
It is currently installing large facilities in 10 counties throughout Florida. Each will generate 74.5 megawatts.
One of the new facilities is in DeSoto County north of Arcadia, and another is in Charlotte County in Babcock Ranch.
“This is the largest all-at-once installation of solar across the state of Florida,” FPL spokesperson Stephen Heiman told the Sun.
The 10 new facilities will substantially increase the current 1,250 megawatt capacity of FPL at the existing 18 facilities. The new facilities should be online by early 2020, Heiman said.
DeSoto County already has three facilities and they are all located north of Arcadia on US-17, including the new one. DeSoto was the site of FPL’s first solar project in 2009 and generates the most megawatts of any county.
Charlotte County also has a facility already located at Babcock Ranch, installed in 2016. The new facility will be located next to the older one.
At Babcock, the first solar facility was built on land donated by Babcock Ranch developer Kitson and Partners. CEO Syd Kitson donated the land after FPL President Eric Silagy told him about 10 years ago that solar was not cost effective. For this second facility, FPL is paying $4.4 million for the land.
Babcock Ranch describes itself as a solar-powered town. That is more or less true, said Heiman.
“If their usage demands it, the solar will flow to that community due to the way electrons work,” he said.
At all 10 sites, the work now is site preparation, Heiman said. Installing the panels takes about 400-500 acres, he said, but the sites are laid out irregularly. That’s because FPL has to arrange the panels around environmentally sensitive land.
FPL got a late start in solar compared to other states such as Massachusetts and California, however, FPL is now near the top of solar producers.
The cost of solar panels has dropped dramatically, Heiman said, explaining the company’s decision to delay entering the field. Lower costs are making solar into a cost saving measure as well as an environmental one. FPL states that its electricity rates are lower than 90 percent of other utilities across the nation, and 30 percent below average rates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.