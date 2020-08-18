Charlotte County School Board District 2 incumbent Kim Amontree won another four-year term Tuesday night.
Amontree scored a significant lead — 72% (21,928 votes) — over opponent Joe Williams, who earned 28% (8,557 votes).
"Thanks to everyone who has supported myself and Charlotte County public schools, not just today with your votes, but every day that you thank a teacher or a volunteer at a school," Amontree stated in a text message to the Sun.
Williams also ran against Amontree in 2016 for the District 2 seat. Amontree defeated fellow newcomers Robert Dolar and Williams and took 65% of the votes in that race.
Recently, it was announced that Amontree will be representing Charlotte/Sarasota counties on the Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 Florida School Boards Association, and she'll serve as the vice chair of the advocacy committee.
Williams, who said having five daughters in Charlotte County schools for 17 consecutive years qualified him as a candidate, wanted to install cameras in classrooms so parents could see what their children were learning. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
DESOTO COUNTY
In DeSoto County, Mary Kay Burns faced off against School Board District 4 incumbent Judy M. Kirkpatrick.
Kirkpatrick secured 67% of the votes.
Kirkpatrick was elected to her first term in 2016.
Kirkpatrick worked 46 years in finance management in DeSoto County until retiring in 2017.
Burns is a 40-year resident of DeSoto and currently serves as administrator of both the DeSoto and Highlands County Health Departments.
Burns has served as “Take Stock in Children” Mentor for DeSoto School District students since 2009. Burns also recently volunteered as a mentor with the DeSoto High School Mentoring Program for at-risk students.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.