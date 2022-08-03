The Suncoast Region of Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties is one of 10 nationwide that recently won an All-America City Award for 2022.
Beth Duda, of The Patterson Foundation, which submitted the application for the four counties, said the awards, which started in 1949, are bestowed by the National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.
She said a new theme is chosen annually.
"This year it was all about partnerships with public housing - housing as a platform to promote early school success and equitable learning recovery," Duda said in a news release.
The winners are recognized for improving the prospects for early school success, including children whose families are served by the nation's public housing agencies and affordable housing organizations.
The application process involved filling out some 25 pages and showing "how they were working as a community," Duda said.
Then, the applicants had to provide "concrete examples, interactive discussions," and the finalists had to give presentations and take part in a question and answer period, she said.
For over two years, children had their learning journeys disrupted by COVID, Duda explained.
The communities had to show how they dealt with the pandemic and how they were educating children who lacked private housing.
"Asset-limited" homes cause disparities in learning, Duda said.
United Way of Charlotte County communications director Jennifer Sexton said dozens of people attended an event in Sarasota when Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading held a presentation for the All-America City jury.
"There were more than 70 guests in attendance to support our region," Sexton added.
United Way of Charlotte County Executive Director Angie Matthiessen was one of 14 presenters to the jury that day, Sexton said.
The representing agencies in the Suncoast Region are the United Way of Charlotte County, The Suncoast United Way for DeSoto and Manatee Counties, and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, on behalf of Sarasota, said Duda.
The four areas formed the Suncoast Region and recognition and individual plaques will be given to each of the winners, Duda said.
In Charlotte County, its United Way "funds and supports local efforts aimed at improve grade-level reading with a focus on children from asset-limited families," Sexton said.
"We are continuously looking at the data to measure impact and identify gaps and barriers."
She said the United Way of Charlotte County's goal is to have "every student in Charlotte County reading proficiently by the end of third grade."
Sexton explained that failure to read proficiently "is linked to higher rates of school dropout, which has implications for the entire community."
Duda said the Suncoast Region was the only winner in Florida and the only regional applicant. The rest of the winners were cities: Portland, Maine; Louisville; Phoenix; Barberton, Ohio; Sacramento; Palcios, Texas; Los Angeles; and New Haven, Connecticut.
The award is typically given to 10 communities each year and celebrates and recognizes neighborhoods, villages, towns, cities, counties, tribes, and regions which engage residents in innovative and effective efforts to tackle critical challenges.
