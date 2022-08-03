Jennifer Sexton.jpg

Jennifer Sexton, communications director of the United Way of Charlotte County

The Suncoast Region of Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto and Manatee counties is one of 10 nationwide that recently won an All-America City Award for 2022.

Beth Duda, of The Patterson Foundation, which submitted the application for the four counties, said the awards, which started in 1949, are bestowed by the National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading.


