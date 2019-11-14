PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate the attempted abduction of a woman running near Ollie's Pond last week.
The victim told law enforcement a male attacked her around 6:45 a.m. and attempted to carry her into the woods. She escaped with minor injuries.
While canvassing the neighborhood, detectives learned of another incident involving a female jogger and a suspicious male who attempted to speak to her and follow her. The two incidents were believed to be related, but according to a Thursday update, detectives have identified the male in that incident and no criminal charges apply.
The investigation is still ongoing into the identity of the suspect who attacked the runner on Thursday, Nov. 7. Authorities said he is believed to be a black male, wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and a knit ski mask.
Detectives worked throughout the week on this investigation, according to CCSO. This has included additional patrols by deputies, neighborhood canvases, and following up on tips.
