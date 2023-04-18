The community had an opportunity to watch Charlotte County Fire/EMS personnel in action during a pancake breakfast event in December. Department leaders recently outlined their wish list for county officials and said they want to reduce response times.
PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County fire officials say they need more personnel and equipment to keep up with the county’s expanding population and neighborhood construction.
The county also wants to lower response times for fire and paramedic service, which take longer than national recommendations.
At a recent County Commission workshop, Fire Chief Jason Fair and Deputy Chief Brian Carr gave a presentation showing where new stations are being planned and how many more personnel are needed.
Fair said the department needs to get ALS — advanced life support — vehicles “as quickly as possible.”
Currently, three engines do not have this equipment. It is crucial to get these vehicles equipped since almost 89% of calls are medical, Fair said.
Three of the proposed new facilities — Station 17 in South County, Station 18 in Edgewater Drive and Station 19 on Gasparilla Road — will have ALS engines.
The South County station is being funded by the county’s 1 cent sales tax, Carr said.
Babcock Ranch will have two stations in the future, but for now Charlotte County Fire and EMS responds to those calls from outside the community — which leads to delayed response times, Commissioner Joe Tiseo said.
This won’t change until 2028, when Babcock Ranch gets its first fire station. A second is slated for 2031.
Both Babcock Ranch stations will have an ALS engine and a rescue vehicle.
Response times were another issue discussed.
In 2022, Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded to 37,868 calls for service, Carr said.
They were answered by 278 certified personnel and 22 civilians operating from 17 fire houses, he said.
The average time from when CCSO dispatch receives a call to when Fire/EMS is dispatched is 3 minutes, 42 seconds, Carr said.
This was longer than the national recommendation of “90 to 120 seconds,” he said.
Carr added his department is working with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office to see if this time can be reduced.
The elapsed time from when a call comes into a station to when first-responders are uniformed, equipped and en route averages 2:45. Two national recommendations say it should be 90 seconds.
Needed to staff the new stations will be 54 new personnel, Fair said.
The department will also need two new rescue trucks in 2024.
“We’re asking for rescue sooner because we’re looking at an 18- to 24-month delivery,” Fair said. “You have an incredible team in what you have in fire and EMS.”
Fair told the commissioners that the staff can never be given “enough credit.”
“We push them a lot and they step up to it,” he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.