Charlotte County_Fire_EMS_Pancake Breakfast_010.jpg

The community had an opportunity to watch Charlotte County Fire/EMS personnel in action during a pancake breakfast event in December. Department leaders recently outlined their wish list for county officials and said they want to reduce response times.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY

PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County fire officials say they need more personnel and equipment to keep up with the county’s expanding population and neighborhood construction.

The county also wants to lower response times for fire and paramedic service, which take longer than national recommendations.


   
