There's good news and bad news about how the coronavirus is affecting Charlotte County now.
The bad
Cases of coronavirus have more than doubled from a few weeks ago, Charlotte County Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday. It was 258 in the past seven days, up from about 115 several weeks. This follows national trends.
The good (and some bad)
But the survival rate is better among those who get sick, Pepe said. Charlotte County had nine deaths from COVID-19 in the past week. The rate at 3.7 per 100,000 in the past week, is much higher than the state's recent rate of 1.6, but much lower than the county saw in April. The county's unusually old demographic is the reason for the higher death rate.
The bad
Local hospital beds are filling up. About 40-45 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at any time now in the county, Pepe said.
The good
Positivity rates are 5%, which is below the benchmark 10%.
The bad
Positivity is much higher in Charlotte County children at 8.6%, up from 8.2%. Older teens are more likely to get sick.
The good
The supply of protective equipment is still coming in for first responders and medications are still available, Pepe and Emergency Manager Patrick Fuller agreed.
The bad
Emergency medical calls related to pandemic anxiety, such as alcohol abuse, are on the rise.
The good
The county has started monitoring these kinds of calls to focus social support programs it can offer, such as help with housing.
The bad
Nationwide, everyone is wondering how they are going to handle any vaccine that needs to be stored in super cold freezers.
The good
News is filtering in suggesting the vaccines may be able to use existing refrigeration equipment, Pepe said.
The bad
Some area nursing homes have had outbreaks after they had gotten the cases under control.
The good
Those nursing homes are better able to handle any outbreaks and are not flooding local hospitals with their sick residents.
More good
The county is advocating to be in line for doses of the antibody therapy when they become available soon under emergency authorization. Commissioner Christopher Constance asked Pepe to ensure the county has a good place in the line. This therapy was given to President Donald Trump. Unlike the early days of the pandemic when all treatment was aimed at the most sick, this therapy is best on people with mild to moderate symptoms. In fact, antibody trials for the most seriously ill patients were halted due to safety concerns. Trials continue for other patients. It appears to help prevent hospitalization. Some versions must be given intravenously, however. Several drug companies are working on this type of therapeutic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.