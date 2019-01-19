CHARLOTTE HARBOR - An advisory board member said he is not offended that several members have questioned his right to be its chair, or on the board at all.
A nomination to keep James Herston as chairman of the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee was derailed Thursday after member Vanessa Oliver questioned his eligibility to be on the board at all.
Herston has been chair of this advisory committee for the past 10 years as it has ushered in plans for the Sunseeker mega-resort. No date has been set for the construction to begin on the resort.
A redevelopment agency is charged with implementing a plan for an area considered economically blighted. County Commissioners take the actions with support from an advisory committee.
"I've spent a lot of time helping the CRA and helping the Building Department review plans," Herston said Friday. "It's kind of nice that someone else is going to handle that responsibility."
Instead of Herston, the committee voted 4-2 to make Oliver the new chairwoman, with board members Delmar Wooden and Charlotte Ventola voting against her.
New member Shaune Freeland was voted in as vice chairwoman unanimously.
"Vanessa and Shaune, they should do a good job," Herston said.
At the meeting, however, Wooden expressed discomfort with the proceedings. He had nominated Herston, but the nomination failed after Oliver challenged Herston's status.
"So we're removing Jim Herston as a candidate on the basis that he might not be a candidate?" Wooden asked, adding, "We should defer the nomination of a new chair."
Herston was not at the meeting during the vote, but arrived later. A rescheduling of the committee meeting caused it to conflict with Herston's other board meeting, the Punta Gorda Airport Authority, on which he is a commissioner.
"I'm glad I missed it," Herston quipped.
Herston's engineering business was originally located in the district, but he moved it outside the zone. He remains co-owner of his daughter's dental business in the district, however, he said.
Reached for comment, county attorney Janette Knowlton told the Sun that her office will be sending a letter to Herston to update which business he is affiliated with. If it is a corporation, she said, they will review the officers on the state website.
