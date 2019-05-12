The Charlotte Harbor Water Association has lifted the precautionary boil water notice for its customers.
The original notice was sent out Saturday following loss of power to a high-service pump. Power to the pump has been restored, and the water has passed a bacteriological survey showing it's safe to drink.
If you have any questions, please call 941-625-2288
