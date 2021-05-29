A Charlotte Harbor man is accused of offering money to two girls in exchange for a sex act.

Christopher Horvath

Charlotte County Sheriff's detectives arrested Christopher John Horvath, 54, of the 23000 block of Seneca Ave., on two counts of two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct on a minor younger than 16.

Horvath talked to two young girls Friday in the area of Douglas Road and Brad Avenue in Port Charlotte, which is about two blocks west of Kings Highway and a few blocks south of Olean Boulevard.

"Horvath offered money to the girls to do a lewd act," states the Sheriff's Office. 

Horvath was booked into the Charlotte County Jail, where he was held on a $20,000 bond. He will be arraigned July 12.

