Robert William Sanchez

PUNTA GORDA - Robert William Sanchez was sentenced to 29 years on federal charges for producing child pornography.

Sanchez, 36, is also awaiting sentencing on state charges related to his 2020 arrest by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He is charged in state court with sexual battery and possession of a recording of a sexual performance by a child.


