PUNTA GORDA - Robert William Sanchez was sentenced to 29 years on federal charges for producing child pornography.
Sanchez, 36, is also awaiting sentencing on state charges related to his 2020 arrest by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office. He is charged in state court with sexual battery and possession of a recording of a sexual performance by a child.
In addition to his lengthy sentence with the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Sanchez will also be required to undergo lifetime supervised release.
CCSO shared the news of Sanchez's federal sentencing in a news release Thursday afternoon. He was brought up on federal charges in 2021, after an investigation by the FBI Fort Myers Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.
Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell praised the partnership between his office and FBI in combating crimes against minors.
“The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI remain relentless in their mission to find, arrest and prosecute any individual who preys on our children," Prummell stated in the news release. "Whether this is done in person, or virtually, the FBI has the tools and capabilities to uncover these crimes, locate these criminals and bring them to justice."
The CCSO investigation into Sanchez began in November 2020, when their agency received a Department of Children and Families investigation regarding allegations of sexual abuse of the minor.
The Major Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at Sanchez' home in Punta Gorda, leading to his arrest. Authorities said the search turned up several "digital images consistent with...child pornography," as well as several videos of Sanchez himself enacting sexual abuse.
A victim under 12 years of age also reported sexual abuse in multiple locations over several years.
Sanchez's next appearance in Charlotte County court is scheduled for Sept. 28.
Anyone who believes they have information related to a child being abused or neglected is encouraged to contact CCSO at 941-639-2101 or the Department of Children and Families; both agencies will take anonymous reports online or over the phone.
Members of the public can also contact C.A.R.E. at 941-627-6000; advocates are available to speak 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
