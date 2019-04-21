The Charlotte Harbor Parrothead club has moved their monthly meetings (phlockings) to the banquet room at Hurricane Charley’s Raw Bar in downtown Punta Gorda.
The club members gather on the second Tuesday of every month for live music and their monthly dose of Parrothead “partying with a purpose.” Members are asked to bring items to be donated to the month’s chosen charity (local Charlotte County registered charitable organizations) and there is a 50/50 raffle every month that splits the proceeds between the winning member and the month’s chosen charity. Meetings are from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and guests pay only $5. Each month new members are initiated.
The April meeting started with an Adult Easter Egg Hunt and then members settled in to listen to live music by “Bruce and Tiki D.” The charity was “Peace River Wildlife Center” and in addition to items donated they received over $200 from the 50/50 raffle and proceeds from the Easter Egg Hunt.
If you enjoy making new friends, live entertainment and would like to make a difference in your community, club members want you to join and learn how to “Party with a Purpose!”
Charlotte Harbor Parrothead Club is a 501(c)3 organization. For more information visit: www.chphc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.