A Publix employee at Port Charlotte Crossing in Charlotte Harbor has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.

“Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19,” said Maria Brous, director of communications. “Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities. We can confirm that we have an associate who works at ... 4265 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte ... who has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Brous said the testing and reporting of cases by health departments varies widely, so Publix cannot fully and accurately report cases in real time. But, the corporation has and will continue to focus on “intensive, ongoing protective measures in all stores.”

The announcement came less than one week after an associate at the Publix in South Gulf Cove also tested positive for the virus.

In total, Charlotte County reached 119 cases Monday with five deaths; Sarasota was at 230 cases with 14 deaths; and DeSoto had 22 cases and three deaths.

