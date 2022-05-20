CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Many dabbed at tears as administration, teachers, staff, and school board members lauded the six graduates at Charlotte Harbor School, in an emotional graduation ceremony.
"From then to now you've faced many obstacles," Principal Robert J. Bennett said, addressing the graduates. "Your hard work and determination have paid off."
He praised the teachers who worked with the special needs students one-on-one, and also their parents, families and caregivers.
"Every step you took, they were there to help you."
His advice to the graduates was, "Please take the time to pursue what makes you happy and smile; you all have the ability to do many great things."
He encouraged them to "be your own unique person; being perfect is overrated...Don't let anyone put you down for being yourself; live life to its fullest potential."
Mike Riley, Charlotte County Public Schools' community relations officer, was keynote speaker.
He said Charlotte Harbor School is "a place where miracles happen."
Riley has worked in the district since 1980 when he began working as a physical education teacher at Meadow Park Elementary School.
He said Charlotte Harbor School has a special place in his heart.
"This school along with the beautiful students and teachers who are here now and have been here in the past, have always and will always be on my mind and in my heart."
One-by-one, a graduate's name was called and the parent or guardian received a special plaque containing their child's photo, graduation certificate, and a mortarboard tassel.
Then it was time for the graduates to receive their diplomas.
As they were called, the students shook hands with Bennett, district Superintendent Steve Dionisio, and Charlotte County Public Schools Board members Kim Amontree, Cara Reynolds, Wendy Atkinson, and Bob Segur.
Each was escorted by their instructor.
As their names were called, a few words were said about each one and their future plans.
Devon Alexander Nekic was described as having a "happy, upbeat personality" and a young man who could do any Yoga position.
Shikayula Nesmith was described as loving dogs and having a gentle soul.
Kane Henry was described as going from "a chaotic child to an amazing young man."
Jamison Burns was similarly praised for his growth at the school.
Afterward, some of the parents talked about their children.
Joseph I. Carratala's mother Tammy Carratala took videos of the event. She said her son is enrolled in Project SEARCH at Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Project SEARCH is a 10-month program school-to-work transition program for students with disabilities who are given workplace immersion, classroom instruction, and on-the-job training.
Kane Robert Henry, who was with his parents and extended family members, will be attending Full Sail University to study video game design, said his father Bruce Henry.
"He'll be going for his bachelor in science degree," he added.
Henry's mother Barbara Williams beamed with pride as she was joined by Heidi Strand, Kane Henry's teacher.
Shikayla Nesmith's mother Amanda White said about her daughter's future plans, "We're still trying to figure it out."
Ontyria Coon's mother Olivia Moore said her daughter is considering helping at the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition.
A large sheet cake and beverages were served at a reception in the gymnasium, while students and family members trickled in and out of the building.
Riley walked to his car, and said of the day it was one of the reasons he was glad he went into teaching so many years ago.
