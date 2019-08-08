Charlotte Harbor was one of three locations nationwide highlighted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday for receiving funding to improve rural water infrastructure.
The Charlotte Harbor Water Association has been counting on receiving funding from USDA to tackle the first major overhaul in recent memory for the 57-year-old utility.
"Modernizing water infrastructure will yield key health benefits and help spur economic growth — making rural places even more attractive to live and work," USDA's Rural Utilities Service Administrator Chad Rupe announced.
The private utility announced a 21.5% rate increase in February to help it cover $27 million worth of upgrades. Its all-new board of directors at the time acknowledged the upgrades had been overlooked for decades.
The system covers about five square miles and 5,000 customers along Charlotte Harbor and the Peace River. A relatively low density region, it will soon add a very prominent customer. The Sunseeker resort will rely on CHWA water and is currently negotiating how much it will pay to hook up the 783 hotel rooms and restaurants it expects to open in the fall of 2020.
Local utility engineers have reassured their customers that Sunseeker is not the cause of the upgrades, but is more likely to help keep costs down by being a very large customer.
USDA announced it is giving the association a $5.4 million grant and a $7.1 low interest loan. This funding is intended to replace about 16 miles of old water mains as well as fire hydrants and other equipment.
To rate payers, the association reported this past winter that it needs $9 million to replace pipes and $6.4 million to build a deep-well injection system for the high-salt residue left over after processing drinking water. The association is also replacing its old water tower that was bought used in 1980.
Association Superintendent Scott Baker could not immediately be reached for comment.
To be eligible for aid from USDA, the association was required to conduct its first rate study, Scott told the Sun earlier. This was to ensure that the utility would remain financially stable. The large rate increase did not upset many customers, who thought the rates were very low.
The other two locations highlighted by the USDA received much smaller aid packages. Portsmouth, Iowa was awarded $300,000 to replace a water tower. Northport, Washington was awarded $460,000 in loans and grants to improve its water filtration system. In all, 24 states received this rural aid.
USDA has $2.9 billion to give out for water and environmental programs — for communities with a population of less than 10,000. It will be making more announcements in the coming weeks.
These grants and loans are intended to help boost the economy of rural areas by improving infrastructure and boosting the labor force.
