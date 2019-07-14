PORT CHARLOTTE — The only thing visible on the "Welcome to Charlotte Harbor" sign at night is "COME TO."
A year ago, the county determined it would cost $5,000 to fix the sign - either by replacing the broken lights or changing them all to LED.
Nothing has happened since then, however, and Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Advisory Committee member Jim Herston said he believes the lights have been out for at least two years.
The committee voted unanimously Thursday to request the county take up the task again to illuminate the gateway welcome sign on U.S. 41 just north of the bridge over the Peace River.
"We can't have a sign that is not in good repair," said committee member Dianne Quilty.
A year ago, the status of the land behind the sign was in flux, the county's Redevelopment Manager Josh Hudson told the advisory committee Thursday. Allegiant Travel Co.'s Sunseeker resort had proposed taking over ownership of the land behind the sign. It is empty land where The Harbour Inn once sat before Hurricane Charley destroyed it in 2004. Sunseeker's offer was in exchange for no cash, but for building a parking garage on county land on the other side of U.S. 41.
Hudson told the committee that the county was uncertain as to what would happen to the sign if Sunseeker owned the adjacent property.
"We kind of decided to put that on the back burner," he said of the sign.
Asked for his opinion, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch told the Sun he did not know the sign had problems.
Of the proposal to fix the sign, he said, "Of course it's a good idea ... I appreciate the recommendation and would recommend we look on it favorably."
Sunseeker's land offer caused disagreement and debate, but earlier this month, county commissioners voted to cancel the letter of intent, even though it was not an agreement. Some commissioners said they still want private ownership of the property, appraised at $4.5 million.
Sunseeker's plans in the past year have dropped from nine or 10 towers on both sides of U.S. 41 to three towers on just one side, opposite from the sign. Those three towers are now under construction. Sunseeker has told the Sun it is still interested in that property.
With the commissioners' vote, however, Hudson said it might be possible to consider fixing the sign.
"Now that things are in a period of calm, we can revisit that," he said.
