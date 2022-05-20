Alyssa Gilliard, senior class president; Kylie Robinson, co-president; Alex Vega, co-president; and Marissa Schuler, senior class vice president, share memories before the 2022 Charlotte High School commencement on Thursday, May 19 at the Charlotte Sports Park.
Charlotte High School Navy Jr. ROTC members Veronica Conant, Briana Defreitas, Jace Jaikaran, Sebastian Recuna Jake Jaikaran, Rhaissa Souza and Audrey Harvick presented the colors and assisted with retiring the 2022 class flag.
April Clark, Jillian Colone and Robin Borrelli receive a 2022 commencement as they enter the Charlotte Sports Park. They were looking forward to watching Naia Clark walk across the stage to receive her diploma at the 2022 Charlotte High School commencement.
Charlotte High School Principal Cathy Corsaletti pauses with 2022 graduate Noadia Isabelle Estel for a keepsake photo. Corsaletti awarded 420 Charlotte High School seniors their diplomas at the 2022 Charlotte High School commencement.
Khyler Edman
Jeannine Fisher and Adrienne Fisher receive a 2022 commencement as they enter the Charlotte Sports Park on Thursday. They were excited to see family members Heather Fisher and Hunter Fisher graduate.
Charlotte High School 2022 graduates Madison Wharton, Chayse Scheingold, Desirae Simon and Colby Merck were all smiles before the start of the Charlotte High School 2022 commencement.
Families and friends arrived early at the Charlotte Sports Park to watch more than 400 Charlotte High School graduates receive their diplomas.
Capturing memories with a selfie is Miranda Bailey, Destiny Bailey, 2022 Charlotte High School graduate and Addyson Foster.
Tarroll Pryce, Donna Birch and Olive Price with a photo of their favorite 2022 Charlotte High School graduate, Zora Price, during the 2022 Charlotte High School processional Thursday night.
The 2022 Charlotte High School commencement processional had 420 graduating seniors walking to their seats for the evening’s activities.
Charlotte High School graduated 420 students during the 2022 commencement held at Charlotte Sports Park on Thursday, May 19.
Charlotte High School class of 2022 commencement at Charlotte Sports Park.
Jacqueline Hawley receives her diploma at the 2022 Charlotte High School Commencement.
Nicholas Tellier, Chase Slicker and Joseph Siraco with their diplomas moments after the 2022 Charlotte High School commencement Thursday night.
PORT CHARLOTTE - Hundreds of blue-clad students and their families flocked to Charlotte Sports Park to celebrate graduation Thursday evening.
Spirits were high for the soon-to-be alumni of Charlotte High School, filing onto the baseball field to the cheers of a nearly packed stadium.
Despite the joy in the crowd, the student speakers took time to remember trials the school faced — from the COVID-19 pandemic to the loss of one of their own.
Senior class President Alyssa Gilliard spoke in memoriam of Khyler Edman. Khyler Edman was killed in a 2019 home invasion while protecting his younger sister. He was 15 years old.
Though Gilliard said that she did not know Edman personally, she wanted to make sure he was with the class in spirit and to remember him as someone worth emulating.
"Be known for who you love, and be someone like Khyler," Gilliard said in her remarks.
Gilliard also touched on how Charlotte High School, its faculty, and her fellow classmates were there for her from kindergarten through high school. She spoke with pride about joining the high school soccer team, representing the Tarpon team name.
"Everyone deserves the opportunity to make something of themselves," Gilliard said.
Alexandra Vega, co-president of CHS's Student Government Association, touched on similar points. She recounted her own eagerness for school events, often pre-preparing clothes for an event the next day.
For many students, the loss of their sophomore year to the COVID-19 pandemic only sharpened their sense of appreciation for their freshman year and earlier school career.
"Our past is over; our future is not guaranteed," Vega said. "Be kind, be grateful, be a good human being."
To see the students off, CHS Principal Cathy Corsaletti said she would be including two gifts with their diplomas — a mirror and a compass. The compass represented the need to have one's own standards for navigating the world, while the mirror represented self-ownership over one's image.
Corsaletti also offered a third gift of "time," though she noted it was purely symbolic.
"Once you spend it, there's no way to get it back," she said.
Corsaletti finished her speech by repeating a sort-of catchphrase attributed to her by Gilliard and Vega.
"Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours."
