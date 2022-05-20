PORT CHARLOTTE - Hundreds of blue-clad students and their families flocked to Charlotte Sports Park to celebrate graduation Thursday evening.

Spirits were high for the soon-to-be alumni of Charlotte High School, filing onto the baseball field to the cheers of a nearly packed stadium.

Despite the joy in the crowd, the student speakers took time to remember trials the school faced — from the COVID-19 pandemic to the loss of one of their own.

Senior class President Alyssa Gilliard spoke in memoriam of Khyler Edman. Khyler Edman was killed in a 2019 home invasion while protecting his younger sister. He was 15 years old.

Though Gilliard said that she did not know Edman personally, she wanted to make sure he was with the class in spirit and to remember him as someone worth emulating.

"Be known for who you love, and be someone like Khyler," Gilliard said in her remarks.

Gilliard also touched on how Charlotte High School, its faculty, and her fellow classmates were there for her from kindergarten through high school. She spoke with pride about joining the high school soccer team, representing the Tarpon team name.

"Everyone deserves the opportunity to make something of themselves," Gilliard said.


Alexandra Vega, co-president of CHS's Student Government Association, touched on similar points. She recounted her own eagerness for school events, often pre-preparing clothes for an event the next day.

For many students, the loss of their sophomore year to the COVID-19 pandemic only sharpened their sense of appreciation for their freshman year and earlier school career.

"Our past is over; our future is not guaranteed," Vega said. "Be kind, be grateful, be a good human being."

To see the students off, CHS Principal Cathy Corsaletti said she would be including two gifts with their diplomas — a mirror and a compass. The compass represented the need to have one's own standards for navigating the world, while the mirror represented self-ownership over one's image.

Corsaletti also offered a third gift of "time," though she noted it was purely symbolic.

"Once you spend it, there's no way to get it back," she said.

Corsaletti finished her speech by repeating a sort-of catchphrase attributed to her by Gilliard and Vega.

"Make it a great day or not, the choice is yours."

