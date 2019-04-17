Hundreds of art pieces from Charlotte High School students will be on display at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center today.
The stage will display art from Advanced Placement art students. The lobby and halls of CPAC will have artwork from other students.
AP students will showcase a compilation of all the work they have done throughout the year.
The art show is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at CPAC, 701 Carmalita St. in Punta Gorda. It is free and open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.