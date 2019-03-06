Some students had an idea to reignite school pride: Get the whole school to dance and lip sync on video.
And so that’s just what they did at Charlotte High School, where more than 1,500 students danced nonstop through the hallways to popular songs for 11 minutes.
Ultimately, their “One Take Lip Dub” video earned first place in the technology category at the Florida Association of Student Councils State Convention at Boca Raton High School last weekend.
After the video was posted last week, it quickly went viral, getting picked up by news outlets in New York and Atlanta. The video currently has over 108,000 views on YouTube.
Though the dance was done in one take without rehearsals, four months of planning went into it behind the scenes.
Students Abigail Kirshy, Christopher Papa, Jennifer Lena, Thomas Kontos and Olivia Kreegel presented their idea to Principal Cathy Corseletti in November.
“They pretty much thought of everything,” Corseletti said.
To iron out the details, the students had to present their plan in front of faculty, and hold a meeting for each grade’s student body. Forty-five clubs were represented in the video. From the softball team with bats, and cheerleaders with pom poms, to FFA in their signature navy jackets, and more.
“Charlotte High School has many individual clubs and sports that excel in their tasks, however nobody ever brought these programs together,” said student producer and junior Christopher Papa.
Before the video, Papa said, school spirit was lacking.
“Charlotte High needed to return to that sense of pride we held when I was a freshman and seeing every club, every sports team, and every student work together to show how much they love their school, was the cherry on top,” said PCHS senior Olivia Kreegel.
Just like the students united to create the video, Corseletti wanted them to be together when they saw the video for the first time.
“You guys made this video as a team, we’re going to see the video as a team,” she said.
After the final bell rang one week ago, Corseletti brought all of the students out to the football field to premiere the video on a jumbotron.
“It’s been overwhelming the response we’ve been getting,” she said.
“We pulled off something bigger than ourselves and without the support we received from the staff, the students, and the community, it would not have happened,” said Kreegel. “As most of us are seniors, we wanted to impact the school and give back to the staff in a way that has never been done before.”
Corseletti said she’s uncertain what future classes will do as a followup.
“Whether they carry that torch and do this yearly or put a different spin on it, I think what they really loved was doing something that was school-wide, that really made the difference,” Corseletti said, “Who knows what next year will bring.”
