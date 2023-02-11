Charlotte High School students won the Mock Trial Feb. 3 when they competed against Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, both in Punta Gorda. They will represent the Twentieth Judicial Court High School Mock Trial on Feb. 10 when they compete against Collier and Lee counties’ students. From left, front row: attorney coach Nolan Deming, Emma Buck, Elijah Maki, Hannah Pistilli, teacher and coach David Riley, attorney coach Steven Leskovitch, Elliott Becerra, Monica Lopez-Medina, and attorney coach Alexa Lipham. Back row, from left: Teagan Bergeson, Anai Roca, Michael Roy, and Savannah Kidwell.
Five scholarship awards of $100 each were presented to, from left, Emma Buck (CHS, for Best Closing Argument); Areyel Yurkovitch (FSW, two awards - Best Attorney, Prosecution and Best Witness, Defense); Andrew Vasile (FSW, Best Attorney, Defense); and Barbara Habas (FSW, Best Witness, Prosecution).
The Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School team, pictured above, came close behind the Charlotte High School team, said attorney Russell T. Kirshy whose role was judge. From left is teacher and coach Teresa Palmer with students, from left, Cassidee Dilger, Joseph Cronin, Barbara Habas, Casey Delzell, Cullen McManus, Andrew Vasile, Areyel Yurkovitch, Mallory Wyrick, and Laura Gebauer.
Charlotte County high school students and former students who are members of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Explorers, served as bailiffs and deputies in the courtroom for the Mock Trial. Pictured in their uniforms, from left, are Adrian Polk, a graduate; Chase Stanley; Aidan Stacy, who said he plans to join the Navy; Zackary Hebert; Hanna Martin; Madison Polk; Alaina Labrie; and Angel Martinez who said he plans to become a patrol officer and "climb the ranks."
Charlotte High School students won the Mock Trial Feb. 3 when they competed against Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School, both in Punta Gorda. They will represent the Twentieth Judicial Court High School Mock Trial on Feb. 10 when they compete against Collier and Lee counties’ students. From left, front row: attorney coach Nolan Deming, Emma Buck, Elijah Maki, Hannah Pistilli, teacher and coach David Riley, attorney coach Steven Leskovitch, Elliott Becerra, Monica Lopez-Medina, and attorney coach Alexa Lipham. Back row, from left: Teagan Bergeson, Anai Roca, Michael Roy, and Savannah Kidwell.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY TIM BUCK
FSW student Mallory Wyrick was one of three attorneys for the prosecution and gave the closing argument. Local attorney Russell T. Kirshy assumed the role of the judge.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Five scholarship awards of $100 each were presented to, from left, Emma Buck (CHS, for Best Closing Argument); Areyel Yurkovitch (FSW, two awards - Best Attorney, Prosecution and Best Witness, Defense); Andrew Vasile (FSW, Best Attorney, Defense); and Barbara Habas (FSW, Best Witness, Prosecution).
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Areyel Yurkovitch's opening statement and examination of witnesses garnered two, $100 scholarship checks. The FSW student's role was attorney for the prosecution.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
The Florida SouthWestern Collegiate High School team, pictured above, came close behind the Charlotte High School team, said attorney Russell T. Kirshy whose role was judge. From left is teacher and coach Teresa Palmer with students, from left, Cassidee Dilger, Joseph Cronin, Barbara Habas, Casey Delzell, Cullen McManus, Andrew Vasile, Areyel Yurkovitch, Mallory Wyrick, and Laura Gebauer.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Witness for the defense Teagan Bergeson (CHS) is questioned by defense attorney Savannah Kidwell (CHS) as "Judge" Russell T. Kirshy looks on.
SUN PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON
Charlotte County high school students and former students who are members of the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Explorers, served as bailiffs and deputies in the courtroom for the Mock Trial. Pictured in their uniforms, from left, are Adrian Polk, a graduate; Chase Stanley; Aidan Stacy, who said he plans to join the Navy; Zackary Hebert; Hanna Martin; Madison Polk; Alaina Labrie; and Angel Martinez who said he plans to become a patrol officer and "climb the ranks."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.