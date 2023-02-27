Charlotte home, condo prices remain firm amid inventory build

Despite more homes being on the market, the average sale price in January was up from a year before.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY NANCY J. SEMON

In spite of inventory buildups for single-family homes and condos, median sale prices in Charlotte were up from a year ago in January.

The median price for single-family homes was up 3.4%, at $365,000.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments