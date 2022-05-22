PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County is working to get rid of an odor in the area of Midway and Loveland boulevards in Port Charlotte.
Residents have been complaining, according to Commissioner Joe Tiseo, who reported the smell to be "rank" based on an email he received.
"I got an email just a couple days ago (and) they said it’s like 'really rank' was the word that was used ... like really bad," Tiseo said at a county pre-agenda meeting Thursday. "It’s behind Visani (Italian Steakhouse and Comedy Theater) near the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Loveland Boulevard."
At Tuesday's meeting, county commissioners will consider approving a contract with Source Technologies for a West Port Headworks Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S) Reduction Trial. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The odor is being caused by H2S gasses — which smell like rotten eggs — leaking from a gravity line sewer system along the roadway.
With the trial, commissioners hope to eliminate the smell.
County Utilities Operations Manager Dave Watson told commissioners the problem is a result of the gravity sewer line in the area.
"The original study was actually being done at the Westport Wastewater Treatment Facility for a corrosion issue with the headworks because we had just replaced the headworks," Watson said. "It also does odor control as well, and that’s why we kind of piggybacked it between the West Port facility and also it is effective along the Midway area where we are having the odor issues now."
Watson added they have been adjusting the dosage rates in the Midway Boulevard area for about three weeks.
"I live one lot off of Midway, so I’ve seen a reduction in the smell," Watson said. "Its not gone yet, but it’s definitely better than it was about a month ago."
Currently, the county has two locations where it is doing chemical injections — a lift station by Port Charlotte Middle School on Midway Boulevard and another at Maracaibo Street.
"We’re trying to get the odor down at those two stations and we may end up having to add it at our Peachland Boulevard lift station behind the Publix Super Market," Watson said. "That station is a major contributor to that line, as well, once you hit Midway Boulevard and Kings Highway, and from there over to the wastewater treatment plant."
Tiseo asked if the odors are unusual for the Midway sewer lines.
"What ended up happening was when we put the line into service on Midway Boulevard (last year), we went from force mains all the way to the plant to a gravity line now that is collecting quite a majority of the flows for mid-county into the Midway system," Watson said.
"It’s just such a long distance," he added, "it has so many low-pressure sewer systems that are tying into it that the hydrogen sulfide gasses in those are now being able to escape before it gets to the plant as opposed to previously where it went all the way to the plant before it could get into the air."
County Commissioner Ken Doherty said the odor is actually the result of a velocity problem.
"I’ve had quite a few complaints," Doherty said. "It is a function of the velocity in the line when they went from the force main to the 48-inch gravity. There is just not enough velocity."
Doherty added he remembered mentioning the potential problem when the gravity line project was under design.
"I had said, 'you’re going to go septic when this stuff slows down, it’s going to get pretty ripe out there' and they assured me that they had hydrogen peroxide to inject," he said.
Watson said they are actually injecting a combination of chemicals, including hydrogen peroxide.
"What you need is to get oxygen in there," Doherty added. "That’s what the key is and hydrogen peroxide adds that too."
