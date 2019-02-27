Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex persuaded his board to wait another two weeks on a hearing to raise impact fees on new homes and other commercial construction.
Commissioners were unanimous in their vote on Tuesday to set the hearing for the board’s March 26 meeting instead of March 12.
Their opinions were divided, though.
Several issues are at hand:
- How much should the county raise fees. Currently a single-family home fee is $3,803.
- Will raising impact fees pay for the planned road projects?
- How will raising fees affect affordable housing.
- Will the hearing delay cause the county to miss out on an estimated $1.8 million in fees from Sunseeker resort’s phase one construction?
Truex is a home builder by trade and acknowledged that his customers will be largely unaffected by an increase in fees.
“To be real honest, they may not be able to put in as much landscape or granite counters or the shiny stuff that they like,” he said. “Their ability to pay is different from where I want to focus.”
That focus, he said, is affordable housing, including apartment buildings. For example, impact fees could rise from $1.39 million to $3.2 million for the proposed affordable apartment project on Veterans Boulevard.
Truex is working with state legislators in Tallahassee on a bill to reduce impact fees for affordable housing. Unless that legislation is in place, however, he said, the county runs the risk of solving one problem with increased impact fees only to create another.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo reiterated his complaint that the county’s discounted fees have shifted the bill to taxpayers for infrastructure improvements to roads, sewers and other projects.
“How come we’re treating citizens and taxpayers of Charlotte County one way, and we’re discounting 60 percent to new developers?” he asked.
Commissioner Ken Doherty said he considers impact fees a tax on newcomers.
“They’re not our current property owners, residents and voters, but they’re about to be our new residents and businessmen and voters, and we’re going to agree on a tax increase on those guys,” he said.
Commissioner Christopher Constance reminded everyone that the Sunseeker resort is about to request building permits for waterfront buildings to include 783 hotel rooms, multiple restaurants and retail operations. He also cited Private Equity Group (PEG) and its plans to build 2,400 housing units.
“Sunseeker is ready to pull the trigger. That’s $1.8 million we lose if we don’t go to 100 percent. And PEG? On, my goodness that’s higher than that.”
