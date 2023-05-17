Kiwanis Foundation Scholarship Award Recepients_2023_01.jpg

First row, from left: Ariauna Alloway, Gian Lucca Alvarado-Lowe, Andrew Anderson, Kajsa Carlsen, Kaitlin Combs, Haley Draper, Bryce Eaton, Adaora Edeoga, Steven Eskander, Brendan Flavin, Kylie Flowers, Hailey French, and Natalyah Gonzalez. Second row, from left: Ava Hilton, Hunter Ingram, Adriana Iorfida, Kaitlyn Johnson, Saska Laroche, Celia McCloud, Alexis Nguyen, Alexandra Platt, Claire Reta, Skylar Robbins, Jimena Rojas-Cordero, Julianna Ross, and Hailey Schluter.

 Photo Provided by The Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County

The Kiwanis Foundation of Charlotte County awarded $110,500 in scholarships to 27 Charlotte County high school seniors at Florida SouthWestern State College in Punta Gorda.


Since 1983, the foundation has awarded $1.4 million in scholarships to Charlotte County students. 

   
