PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County commissioners lifted a countywide burn ban Tuesday.
The emergency order has been in place since April 5.
Commissioners approved the ban less than a week after two large fires broke out in the county — a residential building fire at Emerald Pointe in Punta Gorda, and a large brush fire in South Gulf Cove.
At Tuesday's meeting, commissioners unanimously approved lifting the emergency order, which banned outdoor burning such as yard waste and recreational fires, as well as the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers.
Charlotte County Fire Chief Jason Fair told commissioners Tuesday that recent rainfall has shown "significant benefits."
"While we are not in that summer rain pattern yet, also in looking at hurricane season, we know that the (lack of) rain will be less of an issue," he said.
Fair said the next two weeks show the county returning to normal conditions.
Drought and high winds can often be the cause of brush fires, as well as increase the intensity and speed at which they can spread, according to Fair.
He requested the burn ban in a March 30 letter to County Administrator Hector Flores.
“There exists potential for extreme fire behavior resulting from the current drought conditions in Charlotte County and throughout our region,” he wrote.
The April 5 emergency meeting was announced March 30, the same day that a large fire broke out at an Emerald Pointe residential building in Punta Gorda, destroying seven homes.
As of Tuesday, the cause of that fire is still under investigation.
High winds that afternoon helped to spread the fire quickly throughout the building, Punta Gorda Fire Chief Ray Briggs told The Daily Sun last month.
On March 31, a large brush fire in South Gulf Cove threatened several homes between Englewood and Port Charlotte. High winds also played a role in quickly spreading that fire.
The National Weather Service listed winds for both days between 25 and 30 mph with gusts in the 30s.
NWS forecasts Wednesday to be slightly windy with a north wind of 8 to 14 mph and gusts up to 20 mph.
From there, forecasts show weaker winds for Charlotte County.
Thursday there is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a north wind of 7 to 10 mph.
Friday is expected to be sunny with winds from 5 to 9 mph.
Sunny skies should continue Saturday with winds of 5 to 10 mph.
For Sunday, NWS forecasts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
