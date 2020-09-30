The head of Charlotte County’s NAACP was arrested by Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a felony fraud charge.
The Rev. Louis Anderson, 60, committed workers’ compensation fraud, according to an investigation by the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Investigative and Forensic Services (DIFS).
He worked at Laurel Nokomis School as a teacher’s aide who helped with disabled children.
Anderson claimed he was injured on the job when he was hit by a door while struggling with an out-of-control student, and received $16,604.63 in indemnity, or lost wages.
But Anderson allegedly denied having prior injuries, and misrepresented himself to his doctor, according to the investigation.
The Sarasota County School Board suffered a total loss of $54,650.38 due to Anderson’s crime, the investigation states.
He was hired by the Sarasota County School District in 2015 and resigned on June 6, 2020, according to the district.
He was arrested by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 16 and bonded out on $1,500 the same day.
As president of the Charlotte County chapter of the NAACP, Anderson has been a leader in the community for years. He has met with law enforcement and Charlotte County Public Schools officials over the years to discuss race issues.
As a reverend, he has gathered the community in prayer and as recently as June, he has been at the forefront of community gatherings calling for unity.
A criminal arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 23 at the Lynn N. Silvertooth Judicial Center in Sarasota.
Anderson declined to comment.
