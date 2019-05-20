Charlotte County Public Safety Director Bill Van Helden announced on Monday that Patrick Fuller has been selected to succeed Jerry Mallet as emergency management director.
“I look forward to serving the residents of Charlotte County as the emergency management director. As recent hurricane seasons have reminded us, the cost of living in paradise is ensuring you are prepared should disaster strike,” said Fuller. “I am eager to continue our efforts towards building a culture of preparedness and resilience.”
Fuller began his career in emergency management with the Florida Division of Emergency Management in 2009 and responded to numerous declared disasters and special events, including the Deep Water Horizon oil spill, several named storms and the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa.
Fuller joined Charlotte County Emergency Management in June 2017 as emergency management coordinator. In October 2018, Fuller deployed to Gadsden County a day before Hurricane Michael’s landfall. For two weeks, he assisted Gadsden County with their initial hurricane response and immediate storm recovery efforts.
Fuller grew up in Charlotte County, graduating from Charlotte High School and Florida State University. He served 21 years in the United States Marine Corps.
Mallet will retire in September 2019. In the meantime, he will work with Fuller to ensure a seamless change of leadership. “I look forward to working with Patrick through this transition. I know he will excel as emergency management director and strengthen our county’s culture of preparedness.”
