Gilchrist Park tennis court closure
The Gilchrist Park tennis courts will be closed for resurfacing beginning (tentatively) on March 4 or March 5. The tennis courts will be closed for approximately seven to 10 business days. If you have any questions, please contact Art Brewster, Facilities Maintenance Supervisor, Public Works Department at 941-575-5041.
Audubon banquet
The Peace River Audubon Society will hold its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. March 19 at Twin Isles Country Club, 301 Madrid Blvd, Punta Gorda. Dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. This year’s speaker is Brad Cornell, Policy Director for Audubon of the Western Everglades and Florida Audubon with a talk titled: "Protection of the Florida Panther." Reservations cost $38 per person and should be made by March 9 and $40 after that date. For more info: www.peaceriveraudubon.org or email banquet1@peaceriveraudubon.org or call 717-880-3341.
Centennial Park Recreation Center closure
Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 O’Donnell Blvd., Port Charlotte, will be closed on March 7 for a scheduled power outage. For more information, contact Fabien Desrouleaux at 941-613-3230 or Fabien.Desrouleaux@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free balance assessment
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Center for Balance Disorders is offering a free personalized balance assessment at 4:30 p.m. March 10 at 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Limited time slots are available. Call 941-766-4903 to register.
Model UN debate
Hear Port Charlotte High School's winning Model U.N. students debate U.S. Immigration Policy offering arguments from “both sides of the aisle.” This carefully researched presentation by the debate team should shed light on current U.S. policy, including DACA, TPS, birthright, asylum and preferential treatment. In an unemotional and rational presentation, these students will present facts and let you make up your mind. Join this free presentation from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. today at FSW Charlotte Campus Auditorium, 26300 Airport Road, in Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-258-8473.
Car show
Port Charlotte High School Bands will be having a car show from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. today at the high school's main entrance, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The show is sponsored by the Florida West Coast Car Club. Trophies will be awarded. There will be door prizes as well as drinks and food available. Registration day of is a $15 donation. All proceeds benefit the bands. For more information, call 941-743-0050.
NARFE meeting
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 2194 will be meeting March 3 at Elks Lodge 2606, 25538 Shore Drive, Punta Gorda. This month's program speaker is Vanessa Oliver, from Charlotte County Economic Development. Lunch may be ordered at 11 a.m. and the program starts at about 11:45 a.m.. Active and retired federal civilian employees, annuitants, survivors and their guests are welcome to attend. For more information call 571-259-4280.
Stress management
Bayfront Health is offering a free stress management class at 1:15 p.m. March 24 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Photo exhibit at UUFCC
"Bejeweled" is a collaboration between fine art photographer Myrna Charry and jewelry designer Ginger Abraham. Myrna "shoots" with a 35mm and medium format film camera and processes, prints and frames all her own work. In the surreal school of art, Charry's work is not conventionally pretty; rather she wants to create fresh forms and curious arrangements. The work in this exhibit is from Charry's "Portrait" series; her images use light to highlight as well as hide shapes and form, employing "chiaroscuro" techniques of earlier artists. Ginger Abraham has been creating jewelry as a hobby for almost 25 years. The collaboration in this exhibit was a new and unique opportunity. The photographs provided ideas for the use of shapes and colors in addition to whatever feeling the photographs invoked. Besides beads from her extensive collection, adhesive rhinestones were also incorporated into many of the pieces. Also featured will be a collection of Abraham’s jewelry as well as the fused glass jewelry and creative designs of artist Kay Azar. The public is invited to a reception to meet the artists from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. March 6 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1532 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. For more information call 941-627-4303.
Sport court resurfacing
Multiple Charlotte County parks will be undergoing sport court resurfacing through March 31. Sport court amenities will be closed during this time. The parks being resurfaced are: Bissett Park basketball and tennis courts, 12455 Path Ave., Punta Gorda; Englewood East Park basketball courts, 11120 Sunnydale Ave., Englewood; Harold Avenue Regional Park basketball courts, 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte. For information, contact Lacey Solomon at 941-613-3238 or Lacey.Solomon@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Night hike
The Peace River Audubon Society will hold a night hike on March 3. Participants should meet at 6:30 p.m. at Hathaway Park, 35461 Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Walking will be minimal, but participants should bring insect repellent and dress appropriately. The public is welcome. For more information, contact Ron Mills at 941-575-6968 or rtmillsfl@embarqmail.com or go to www.peaceriveraudubon.org.
College scholarship opportunity for women
Each year, Punta Gorda Charter Chapter of ABWA provides Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Scholarships (SBMEF) to female students who will be attending accredited U.S colleges, universities. Applicants must be citizens of the United States; residents of Charlotte County, who will be at least a college freshman in August of 2020 and who maintain at least a GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Chapter is offering three scholarships worth $2,000 each funded through the Stephen Bufton Memorial Educational Fund. Eligible women interested in applying for the scholarship should contact alexia@whitcoinsurance.com or 941-421-2977. Applications must be completed by April 30. A minimum of three eligible completed applications are required in order for the scholarship to be awarded.
Portion of Loveland Boulevard closed
Loveland Boulevard from Midas Court to Old Landfill Road and Olean Boulevard from Swanee Road to Loveland Boulevard in Port Charlotte will be closed until Tuesday, June 30. The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. For information, contact Dean Campbell at 941-764-4364 or Dean.Campbell@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Library mobile app available
Charlotte County Libraries and History Services are pleased to introduce BLUEcloud Mobile, a mobile library application. BLUECloud Mobile can be downloaded to your phone or tablet for 24/7 access to your library. Available for iOS and Android devices, BLUEcloud Mobile’s range of features and functionality make the app the go-to resource for library patrons. You can search for Charlotte County Library in your device’s app store. For more information, contact Chris Carbone at 941-613-3216 or Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Free garden talks
The PGI Green Thumbs organization is sponsoring a series of informal garden talks on the third Friday of each month, January through April, from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. at the Punta Gorda Nature Park, at the corner of Bal Harbor Boulevard and Aqui Esta Drive. These are free and open to the public. Each talk will cover a different topic for gardeners to learn about and apply at home.
March 20: Bromeliads
April 17: Pruning Your Landscape
All talks will be led by experienced gardeners associated with the nonprofit Green Thumbs organization. Seating is limited, so consider bringing your own chair. For more information, contact Joyce Laubach at joycelaubach@hotmail.com or 484-535-0520.
Punta Gorda calendar change
Due to the overwhelming number of non-permitted event requests to be added to the Punta Gorda city calendar, the city has changed its policy on submitting calendar requests. If you would like to add an event to the city calendar, complete this form online: www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/register-for/community-events. There is currently no option to upload a file or picture. If an Event Permit Application has been submitted, then the event will automatically be added to the city calendar. Questions can be directed to the city's Communications Manager Melissa Reichert at MReichert@cityofpuntagordafl.com.
