With COVID case numbers dropping, but still in the hazard zone, Charlotte County commissioners ended their mask resolution Tuesday.
Signs requiring masks to enter the county's busy Tax Collector's offices for the last year, now say "mask requested." Businesses can make their own choices, although they can't require proof of COVID vaccination, according to Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order.
It was DeSantis' recent executive order that made Charlotte County's resolution null and void, County Attorney Janette Knowlton told commissioners before their vote Tuesday. DeSantis said local government restrictions for COVID were prohibited, given the availability of COVID vaccines.
The county's vaccination rates are 89% for people 65 and over, and 63% for people 16 and over. That is among the highest in the state, he said, however, the bigger counties are still catching up. Vaccinations continue at high numbers in the large counties such as Miami-Dade, while numbers are dwindling in smaller counties, according to state Department of Health statistics.
The county's Health Chief Joe Pepe said COVID case volume is still high in Charlotte County, with new case numbers in the 30s and 40s on many days.
"We'd love to see it in the single digits," he said, which would be a sign that people could let down their guard.
Spread of the virus locally continues to be mostly among family members with younger children, Pepe said. The county is awaiting detailed instructions from the CDC advisory committee about giving the Pfizer vaccine to children as young as 12. The latest lowering of the age was earlier this week.
Hospitalizations of local people with COVID were declining but now have hit a plateau, with daily numbers in the 30s, he said. The median age of those testing positive has dropped to about 40 he said. Deaths are declining in the nation over the past two weeks, but have declined only slightly in Florida, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
In the past 30 days, about half of those hospitalized with COVID locally were age 65 and over, Pepe said. Three were between 15 and 34. Nine were between 35 and 54 and 14 were between 55 and 64.
With demand for COVID vaccine dropping, the county will only offer an open, walk up vaccine clinic for one more week. That means the week of May 17 will be the last for the county's Cultural Center site. After that, the county will switch to offering the vaccine by appointment, Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller said.
Twenty-four private partners will continue to offer the vaccine throughout the county, Fuller said, including many sites of CVS, Walgreens, Walmart and Publix. Several medical clinics offer the vaccine to their patients.
Publix and CVS have recently announced the vaccine is available on a walk up basis, depending on the supply.
Eventually, Pepe said, vaccine sites will get the vaccine in single dose vials so that they don't have to waste any doses. As demand slows, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has been relaxing advisories against wasting doses to ensure easy access to the vaccine.
