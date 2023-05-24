PORT CHARLOTTE - Mark Vianello is the new superintendent of Charlotte County Public Schools.
At an evening meeting Wednesday, School Board members considered the eight-page contract Vianello had already signed.
The board unanimously approved the contract with no discussion. No one from the public spoke.
School Board chair Cara Reynolds signed the contract, making it official.
The district offered Vianello $180,000 annually with a 3% pay raise on July 1, 2024.
In addition, he will receive an $800 monthly stipend to cover mileage and other expenses.
The contract also allows for a one-time bonus of $7,500 if the district ranks in the top one-third of Florida's 67 public school districts, in the 2023-24 school year.
Also, he'll get a $10,000 bonus if the district ranks No. 1 in the state.
He will get $15,000 in moving expenses. Vianello has six months to establish Charlotte County residency.
The search to find a new superintendent came after Superintendent Steve Dionisio announced he would retire at the end of the school year. He promised to stay on until his replacement was found.
The School Board worked with the Florida School Boards Association on the search and selection process, which generated 22 applications.
The board held three work sessions, conducted an online community survey and received 700 responses. They held four in-person input sessions, held in-person interviews with the four finalists and took community feedback.
Vianello was the top choice of four board members. School Board member Bob Segur favored Bob Bedford, principal of Lemon Bay High School in Englewood. But all five board members voted to offer a contract to Vianello.
Vianello starts June 14.
Other details in his contract stipulate that he can be discharged for just cause and the right of a written notice of any charges within 24 hours.
The School Board can also give the superintendent a 30-day written notice to consider termination of the contract without cause by a majority of three of the five board members.
If there is a termination, the contract says Vianello would waive the "right to contest or challenge the board's decision."
Vianello has taught at the elementary, middle and high school levels, and was an elementary and high school principal. He also served in district-level administrative posts overseeing student services and technical education.
For the past three years, he has served as the deputy superintendent and chief operations officer for Marion County Public Schools, with approximately 43,000 students, 6,000 employees, a budget of $900 million, 30 elementary schools, 10 middle schools, seven high schools, a technical high school and college along with three charter schools.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.