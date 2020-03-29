Stressing it’s not a quarantine or a curfew, Charlotte County and Punta Gorda leaders are asking residents to use “safer-at-home practices” to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
What does that mean?
“It means all residents should stay at home as much as possible 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” according to a joint statement issued Sunday by Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores and Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik.
“We ask that the community cooperates and works together to stop the spread (of this virus),” Brian Gleason, Charlotte County communications manager, told the Sun. “Social distancing, washing hands and staying at home has worked elsewhere and it will work here. As more tests are deployed, the numbers are going to rise. That’s been the situation everywhere around the world. We’re not going to be any different.”
Here’s the joint statement from Flores and Kunik:
“As the number of COVID-19 cases rises in the nation, state, county and city, immediate action is needed. We urge all city and county residents to follow safer-at-home practices to protect as many residents as possible from the coronavirus. We are not enacting an order, but we want residents to act as if we did. We want to ‘flatten the curve’ of new cases and prevent further strain on our public safety and medical services.
“Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Florida Department of Health, Charlotte County and the City of Punta Gorda have declared local states of emergency, closed facilities and adopted telework policies to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. A series of messages on our websites and social media pages have stressed social distancing, good hygiene and avoiding unnecessary travel.
“What is safer-at-home? It is not a quarantine or a curfew. It means all residents should stay at home as much as possible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We all have needs and obligations, and there are many businesses that need their employees to work to provide goods and services.
“We urge residents to limit their travel and interactions to the categories below:
Shop for groceries
Commute to and from work
Go to the pharmacy
Go to medical or veterinarian appointments
Go to a restaurant for take-out or drive-through
Care for or support a friend or family member in need
Exercise outside
Walk your pets
“This is not an exclusive list. Use common sense if you have any doubts. We need all the assistance we can get from the community to keep people healthy. We have a very vulnerable population, due to our demographics. This will be a community-wide effort to protect the most vulnerable.
“To our visitors and would-be visitors, you are part of the fabric of this community and an economic engine. The climate, amenities, friends and atmosphere that bring you here will be here when we reach the other side of this crisis.
“We will see this through. Already we are seeing the character of this community at work, with nonprofits and faith communities tending to the needs of those burdened by the disruption the outbreak has brought. If you need help, ask. Call 2-1-1 (or 941-205-2161 if you are from Englewood or a TTY user). Visit the city and county websites for links to agencies and organizations offering assistance.
“The safety and well-being of our communities is the primary focus of our city and county governments. We need your help to succeed. Stay at home, keep your distance, wash your hands and help however you can. Thank you.”
More information can be found at the Charlotte County website (www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov) or the Punta Gorda website (www.cityofpuntagordafl.com).
