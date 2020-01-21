In anticipation of near-freezing temperatures forecast for Tuesday night, Charlotte County will open a cold shelter at the Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte.
Anyone needed refuge from the cold is welcome, according to a county press release.
The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets.
For information, contact the Charlotte County Emergency Management Office at 941-740-1929.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.