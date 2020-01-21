VNshelter010318_C (copy)

In anticipation of near-freezing temperatures forecast for Tuesday night, Charlotte County will open a cold shelter at the Homeless Coalition, 1476 Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte.

Anyone needed refuge from the cold is welcome, according to a county press release. 

The shelter will be open from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The American Red Cross will provide cots and blankets.

For information, contact the Charlotte County Emergency Management Office at 941-740-1929.

