A Disaster Medical Assistance Team has set up shop in the parking lot of the former Charlotte Cultural Center as a supplemental emergency and urgent care treatment facility. Officials said the DMAT can also fill most prescriptions for a three-day period.
Dr. Joe Pepe, Charlotte County administrator for the Florida Department of Health, answers questions related to the establishment of a Disaster Medical Assistance team in the parking lot of the former Charlotte Culture Center on Monday in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTO BY PATRICK OBLEY
PORT CHARLOTTE – With the ruined Charlotte Square Condominiums serving as a backdrop, federal and local health officials announced the opening of a triage facility at the former Charlotte Cultural Center aimed at relieving the patient load at local hospitals.
Known as a Disaster Medical Assistance Team, the 38-person operation can handle six critical, six urgent and six minor needs patients at one time.
The medical personnel on hand in the small tent village set up in the CCC parking lot includes doctors, physician assistants, nurses, paramedics and pharmacists.
“The DMATs provide critical medical services such as triage, pre-hospital care, and general medical care and patient support,” said Dr. Joe Pepe, Charlotte County Department of Health administrator.
“They also do have pharmacy support as well,” Pepe continued. “They’re set up in temporary locations where the needs are the greatest. We’re fortunate to have additional medical assistance.”
The DMAT is designed to handle most medical emergencies that do not involve possible broken bones. The goal is to divert people seeking the type of medical attention that leads them to visit a hospital’s emergency room or urgent care center.
“We’re operational 24 hours a day and there’s no cost and no fees for our services,” said Mark Thorp, the DMAT commander. “You can think of this much like a regular emergency room. The only thing we don’t have that an emergency room has is a regular X-ray. So, short of that, we can treat all kinds of injuries.
“If a patient needs to be admitted to a hospital, we coordinate with the fire department to get them to the most appropriate hospital.”
Thorp said the DMAT has medicines to fill virtually any prescription but that people looking to them for refills should expect to only receive a three-day supply.
“We anticipate that the pharmacies are coming back online very quickly,” Thorpe said. “But we will renew a prescription for someone who has lost their medication.”
Pepe said all Publix pharmacies in Charlotte County are open, as are a number of Winn-Dixie pharmacies. He expected the Winn-Dixie on Kings Highway to be open soon as well as another Winn-Dixie location in the Englewood area.
As the storm approached, Pepe said Fawcett Hospital was evacuated. It remains offline. ShorePoint Port Charlotte was online first, followed shortly by ShorePoint Punta Gorda. The DMAT will remain in operation as long as it is needed. Pepe added there are plans in place to create more mobile care clinics that will be embedded at or near those hospital locations.
Those who have previously scheduled primary care appointments should reach out and verify whether those appointments are still on track.
The DMAT is a joint operation between the state and county departments of health as well as the Heath and Human Services administration’s Strategic Preparedness and Response.
