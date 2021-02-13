When the Charlotte Players resumed production after closing last spring and summer during the pandemic, the ensemble was more than ready to take to the stage ... with some differences.
Now, cast members wear face shields, the audience wear masks, and the 104-seat Langdon Playhouse, where the Charlotte Players perform, is at half capacity, said executive director Sherrie Moody.
The cast was in the fourth night of a 16-night engagement performing in a Neil Simon play in March at the Charlotte Performing Arts Center, when the lights went out due to the pandemic and a statewide shutdown of non-essential venues and activities.
April and May productions were canceled, but in July the Charlotte Players once again took to the stage, this time at their own Langdon Playhouse.
Beside the many fans and theater aficionados who welcomed their return, perhaps none were happier than the actors themselves. Recently, The Daily Sun talked with some of the actors and asked why performing is so important.
Let's meet some of the cast members of "With this Ring," which runs through Feb. 21:
Paul Reed, plays the role of "Paul" — A Port Charlotte resident who lives with his wife Lindy, Paul is also the bass drummer for the Lion Rampant Scottish Pipe and Drum Band in Sarasota. Having joined the Charlotte Players' board of directors in January, Paul is no stranger to the stage. He's a singer as well as an actor, having performed in "Midsummer's Night's Dream," "Of Mice and Men," "Camelot," "South Pacific," "My Fair Lady," and more.
Working as a freelance writer, Paul has been "acting on and off for 50 years," he said. "I started in high school and have always enjoyed acting as a hobby."
Acting brought him relief from "a high-stress job in the chemical industry," he added.
Kristyn Knapp, "Liz" — Kristyn teaches music for elementary kids at the Imagine School in North Port, where she directs children's theater and gives private voice lessons.
For her, the acting bug bit when "My parents signed me up for piano lessons when I was in primary school; however, all I wanted to do was sing." Kristyn ended up singing "at all my piano recitals that later transitioned into auditioning and performing in musicals."
Having performed in musical theater since the seventh grade, some of her favorite roles, she said, were in "A Chorus Line," "Songs for a New World," "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and "Cats."
Jan Weston, "Bridgette McCoy" — With no professional training, Jan impressively has appeared in "A Shot in the Dark," "Sex Please We're Sixty," "The Odd Couple" (female version), "Jesus Christ Superstar," plus more including murder mysteries.
By day, Jan works as a medical transcriptionist. She formerly worked as a NICU nurse for 22 years. It all began for her when "I first appeared in 'Jesus Christ Superstar' along with my daughter in 1988, and I was hooked."
Mike Moody, "Sean McCoy" — Mike's day job is at Fox News 92.5 and Fox Sports Radio, where he is the sales manager.
Mike has had a number of productions to his credit. He's acted in "Leading Ladies, "The Sunshine Boys," "Run for Your Wife," "Boeing Boeing," and "Spamalot" at the Charlotte County Cultural Center, and "It's a Wonderful Life" where he played the part of George Bailey, with the Charlotte Players.
Cast news tidbit: Mike is married to Charlotte Players' executive director Sherrie Moody. "We actually met in high school (where) her dad was our superintendent of schools," he said. Mike and Sherrie wed in 1977 after he graduated from Michigan State.
"We moved to Charlotte County in 1979 when the radio company I worked for acquired two stations in Punta Gorda, and we've been here ever since," he said.
The Moodys reside in Port Charlotte where they raised their three children, now grown, who attended the public schools system.
Jeanne Marquez, "Matty" — Jeanne, who retired from teaching in 2020, has performed in many productions for the Charlotte Players.
"My latest memorable role was Aunt Abby in 'Arsenic and Old Lace,'" she said. Before that, she had roles in "Sex Please We're Sixty," "Farce of Nature" and "Dearly Departed." For Jeanne, "It doesn't matter if the role is big or small. I love the whole process of putting a play on from the first read-through with the cast, the many rehearsals, and the final stage production.
She said she began to put on small skits "just for the fun of it" in middle school and high school, and in junior year she got the lead in "Wildcat."
The theater must run in her family, as her son is an actor in Los Angeles. "I have sat in on some of his acting classes and walked away with some helpful advice," she said.
Joseph Simonelli, playwright/director. "Since writing the play in 2008, I have directed many versions at different venues in New York and New Jersey; this current production is on a par with any of them, and exceeds most," he said.
Joseph was the resident playwright at The 1st Ave Playhouse in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey, from 2001 to 2011. He grew up in Brooklyn and lived in New Jersey for 20 years before relocating to South Fort Myers in 2019.
"With This Ring" is being live-streamed at The Green Bay Community Theatre in Wisconsin in February, and a production is planned for The Marco Players on Marco Island this April," he said.
He lauded the cast and crew, saying they couldn't be "more supportive; I encourage all theater lovers in the area to come and see this charming and sentimental Valentine's play."
For tickets, go to www.charlotteplayers.org, or call the box office, 941-255-1022. Langdon Playhouse is located at 1182 Market Circle in Port Charlotte.
