PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Players’ opening show of the 2022-23 season is a parody of a popular novel and an Alfred Hitchcock film, according to the ensemble.
“The 39 Steps” features a small cast, considering they portray 150 different characters.
The play is a parody based on a 1915 novel by John Buchan and a 1935 Hitchcock film.
“Then throw in a bit of Monty Python and a delicious spy novel,” and you have “The 39 Steps,” Executive Director Sherrie Moody said.
The performances began Friday and run through Sept. 18. It is being directed by Bill Olson.
The play includes a plane crash, an old-fashioned romance, a set of handcuffs, missing fingers, and more, according to the Players’ news release.
The audience will be able to recognize some of Hitchcock’s famous movies as the play progresses.
“The 39 Steps” is one of eight shows planned for this season, at the Langdon Playhouse at Charlotte Players, 1182 Market Circle, Port Charlotte.
Tickets are available by calling the box office at 941-255-1022. They are $25 for adults and $13 for students.
This is the Charlotte Players’ 62nd year. The nonprofit organization’s mission is “dedicated to continuing a rich tradition of providing and promoting professional theater arts through the avenues of educational programs and entertainment productions that enrich Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.”
