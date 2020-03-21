PORT CHARLOTTE — Can one person improve Charlotte County’s water quality?
Commissioners came a step closer to creating what some called a water quality czar this week. After lengthy debate, county Administrator Hector Flores announced he would draw up a job description for commissioners to review.
The move followed a summary presentation of the county’s One Charlotte One Water summit. About 50 regional experts in their fields attended the invitation-only event in late January, when coronavirus was keeping only epidemiologists up at night.
One of the main recommendations of that group at the end of the day was that the county create a water quality department or position that would centralize data, communications and advocacy on the topic.
“One of the things that came through a lot in the day was the need for a funded position ... somebody to actually deal with this rather than a task force made up of county staff,” said Assistant County Administrator Claire Jubb.
Commissioner Joe Tiseo is considering whether the county should pay another organization to take on the task or hire its own person, he said.
“It is clear to me that one of the asks here is, perhaps, for a water czar,” he said.
Other recommendations from the assembly included the continuation of ongoing projects:
Buying land for preservation
Septic-to-sewer conversions
Restoring oysters and sea grass to Charlotte Harbor
Citizen science programs
Local school degrees in water quality science/engineering
Long before the summit, the county’s Beaches and Shore Advisory Committee has been calling for the commission to appoint someone to take over the job of coordinating water quality projects for the county’s many miles of waterfront, beachfront, canals and rivers.
Advisory committee chairman William Keller told the Sun he is encouraged.
“This definitely is a move in the right direction and can make all the difference in the world,” he said.
The advisory board believes such a person should have authority, resources, expertise and support to coordinate the county’s water quality monitoring, waste and stormwater management, climate-change mitigation, fertilizer use and education, among other things.
Consulting marine biologist David Tomasko told the Sun he believes that water quality in Charlotte Harbor is pretty good — except for unexplained algae growth extending along the shore of Punta Gorda down to Pirate Harbor.
He agreed the county needs to analyze its own water quality rather than rely on the state, but disagreed that the county should be held to all state standards. Sometimes those broad standards are not accurate at a local level, he said, such as when state regulators sought high oxygen levels in ancient peat wetlands that have no oxygen.
Commissioner Chris Constance questioned at first whether the county needed to reinvent the wheel when it could call on other agencies to do the work. Specifically, he noted the Coastal and Heartland National Estuary Program, or CHNEP, along with the Southwest Florida Water Management District, or Swiftmud.
Other commissioners sought to persuade Constance that other agencies would not be able to focus on Charlotte County due to lack of funding or other distractions.
“I really believe it’s got to be done within our organization to get the results that we need, and I believe it will pay for itself many times over,” said commission Chair Bill Truex.
“You’re absolutely right, Mr. Chairman,” said Commissioner Ken Doherty. “We need someone on board that’s going to go and park themselves in the vault up there at Swiftmud and start plowing through the data.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.