Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission has approved Charlotte County's request for a slow speed and minimum wake zone on Alligator Creek at the newly dredged Buckley's Pass.
But commissioners must hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance if FWC receives any requests for a hearing on or before Oct. 15, the state said in a press release.
The site of the proposed zone is a short section of Alligator Creek where it passes the last of residential properties in Punta Gorda Isles before flowing into Charlotte Harbor. Punta Gorda completed the project in April to allow easier boat access to the harbor. While the pass is in Punta Gorda's jurisdiction, Alligator Creek is in the county's.
Local residents requested this change, the county said in its application to the state. The concern is that the new boating connection to Alligator Creek is narrow — only 75 feet wide — and creates a blind pass.
"Private citizens have requested that the slow speed/minimum wake zone be created in Alligator Creek near the entrance of Buckley's Pass due to boater safety concerns arising from the confluence of water bodies, obstructed sightlines that pose a hazard to navigation, and other navigational hazards," the application states.
County staff have proposed an ordinance to be presented to commissioners that would establish the zone and allow the installation of signs.
The county is also applying for permission from the U.S. Coast Guard.
To submit comments to FWC, you can either mail them to Boating and Waterways, 620 South Meridian St. Tallahassee, 32399-1600 or send an email to waterway.management@myfwc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.