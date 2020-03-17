ENGLEWOOD — Magnum Builders is looking for subcontractors to help it build a new Charlotte County fire station to serve Palm Island Resort, Knight and Don Pedro islands.
Magnum Builders is leading the design-build, overseeing the project for Charlotte County.
In the Sun Monday, a legal ad called for subcontractor proposals. Sealed bids are scheduled to be opened 3 p.m. March 24 at the Magnum Bulders office, 4545 Northgate Court, Sarasota. For more details on the project, email Magnum Builders at info@magnumbuilders.com. Plans, specifications and the bid package will be provided electronically.
Construction could begin as early as May and is expected to take 12 months to complete.
The new 6,760 square-foot fire house will be a major upgrade for fire protection on the bridgeless Knight and Don Pedro barrier islands, as well as the Palm Island Resort.
The new fire house will be built on pilings with the firefighters’ work areas and quarters above bays for an engine equipped with advance medical support, a pumper fire truck that carries additional water and an all-terrain vehicle that responds to medical calls. Ambulances come from the Charlotte County station on the mainland in Placida.
The new station is designed with the enclosed staircase and a new elevator to meet ADA requirements. The station will be equipped with energy saving features, including LED lighting, better insulation and construction materials. It will meet all new building codes and flood elevation requirements.
Unlike the county’s other fire stations, which can respond to countywide calls, Station 10 serves the bridge-less barrier islands exclusively. Outside of personal boats and other watercraft, the Palm Island barges are the only way to get onto and off the island. The barge company doesn’t charge emergency vehicles to cross.
According to Charlotte County’s capital improvements program, $3.6 million is budgeted for the project and will be funded with capital projects funding and impact fees.
Island property owners also pay an annual assessment for fire protection and emergency services into a Barrier Islands Fire Service Unit. Residential property owners pay $717.64 per residential unit (ERU). Commercial and vacant lot owners pay different assessment rates.
For decades, 25 or more years, islanders provided their own fire service with volunteers and supported a volunteer department. The volunteer department converted a residence to serve as their fire house and is still used as the fire station.
But a decade ago, the volunteer department fizzled out, failing to see younger residents signing up and being trained to replace the older volunteers.
At the request of islanders, the Englewood Area Fire Control District, under Chief Brian Gorski, initially took over fire service on the island in 2014, maintaining the station with two professional staff during the day and volunteer firefighters at night. But Gorski’s successor, Chief Scott Lane, decided fire protection should be transferred to Charlotte County in 2015.
Also, Charlotte County provided islanders with a more economical assessment rate than the fire district proposed. Since then, Charlotte County has been serving the islands, staffing the station with two professional, paid firefighters per shift 24/7.
For more information, visit “Project Status” on the county website at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
