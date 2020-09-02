Charlotte County got its first slice of funding from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), which is a portion of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress and signed into law by the president in March.
Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized $120 million of the state’s CRF allocation to Florida Housing Finance Corporation to assist Floridians that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and are struggling to pay housing expenses like rent, mortgage and emergency repairs that will keep families housed.
Charlotte County received its first portion — a $638,000 allocation. Of the money recently received, $300,000 is going to the Gulf Coast Partnership, a local nonprofit that serves homeless people in the area, county officials announced at a recent Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Meeting.
“I can’t think of a better partnership or a more worthy segment of the population to get some really significant, meaningful help,” said Colleen Turner, Charlotte County Human Services director.
By Oct. 15, a report must be submitted to Florida Housing to demonstrate the rate of expenditure.
“If we’re doing well, we’re going to get the other potential third of the total allocation,” Turner said. “So by the time all is said and done, we could have as much as $900,000 to a million dollars in Coronavirus Relief Funds.”
The funds are specifically earmarked for March to December of 2020, so if a person lost their job and hasn’t been able to pay for their housing since March, the funding can be used to help them retroactively pay for bills. There is no maximum cap for the amount of funding that can be given to one person, Turner said.
The guidelines for allocating the funding is looser than what the nonprofit has dealt with in the past, said Angela Hogan, the CEO of Gulf Coast Partnership.
“We can serve some people like couch surfers, and people that are in motels paying their own way,” Hogan said.
Those eligible to apply for CRF assistance include households with incomes up to 120% of the area median income that can prove that their incomes have been negatively impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are having difficulty paying for housing expenses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.