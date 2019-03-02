The Punta Gorda Housing Authority was the only developer to submit a proposal for affordable housing on Veterans Boulevard.
The housing authority teamed with the builder Norstar Development in its proposal. The deadline for proposals was Feb. 22, giving developers more than three months to submit.
Housing Authority Director Kurt Pentelecuc said he could not comment on their proposal before county staff have had a chance to review it. That happens on March 13 at a partially open public meeting. Staff will meet on the third floor of the Murdock Circle building at 1 p.m. and any discussion prior to scoring is not open to the public. Scoring of the proposal, however, is open to the public.
As the housing authority is the only proposal, county staff must determine whether the proposal meets the county requirements, Corbett said.
The county’s request for proposals does not specify what kind of housing is required, however, almost half the value of the project is rated according to whether it has affordable housing. The request also states that market-rate housing must remain as rental permanently, meaning it cannot be turned into condominiums. Apartments set aside for low-income residents can revert to market rate after 20 years.
The expectation was that private developers would take advantage of the county’s offer to use 32 acres of its land as well as the county’s offer of high-density housing zoning. Up to 600 units are allowed at the site. Developers were allowed to include market-rate apartments, which would in theory help subsidize any low-income apartments.
Pentelecuc did not say what the mix of income groups would be. Typically, low-income housing can include a percentage of very low-income residents as well as moderate-income residents. A project manager must verify and keep track of the income of anyone living in a low-income apartment.
Commissioner Christopher Constance was the only commissioner to oppose the project, saying the county should keep the land for future municipal uses.
Purchasing Manager Kim Corbett said she does not have any explanations in writing from other developers as to why they did not submit proposals. The county also does not know how many developers considered the RFP, given that it was available online. The county sent out notices to 88 potential developers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.