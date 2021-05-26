Charlotte County has been recognized with 13 Achievement Awards from the National Association of Counties, or NACo.
The awards honor county government programs that strengthen services for residents, according to a county press release.
“Congratulations to everyone involved in these innovative programs developed to deliver exceptional service to the public,” said Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores. “The dedication and professionalism demonstrated in these projects is a testament to the daily work being done by county staff and our partners.”
Programs NACo recognized the county for, include:
- FEMA Risk Map Changes & Community Outreach
- Building a Qualified Labor Force through Creativity and Innovation
- COVID-19 Safety Plan for Hosting Events
- Education and Visioning for the Comprehensive Community Plan
- Back 2 School Bash, Backpack Give Away
- CrossU
- Virtual Training
- Efficient and Effective Youth Sports Council
- Recreation Facility Phased Reopening Plans 2020
- Charlotte Sports Park Security During the 2020 MLB Season
- Mosquito trap protection and vandalism reduction program
- Community Organizations Active in a Disaster Program
- Interagency Cooperation for Helicopter Public Safety Efforts
Since 2017, Charlotte County has earned 38 NACo Achievement Awards.
Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide.
The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.
