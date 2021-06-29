Charlotte County is ending its pandemic-induced freeze on water and sewer shutoffs beginning next Tuesday.
This announcement coincides with Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to end the statewide state of emergency.
It's been almost 16 months of suspended shutoffs by Charlotte County Utilities, which provides water and sewer services to many people in the county outside of Punta Gorda. As of June 23, CCU still had 1,516 delinquent accounts, nearly all of them residential. The total owed is $729,177, with the average owed being $481. But 212 owe between $900 and $3,000. One customer owes more than $10,000.
Normally, CCU has only about 600 delinquent accounts owing typically less than $100, CCU Director Craig Rudy told commissioners in March. CCU was able to hold out this long from collecting past-due bills, because it is able to collect any outstanding amount upon sale of a home or business.
County commissioners decided in March to suspend shutoffs near the beginning of the pandemic when people were being laid off in droves. They decided in April to also freeze late fees.
Even after employment levels returned to normal, however, the number of people who owed money to CCU was growing along with the amount they owed. Commissioners and CCU Director Craig Rudy grew concerned that customers were just using CCU as a piggy bank. But the decision was made to wait until the end of the state of emergency.
Delinquent households will be directed to available funding, which includes the county and the state. Income limits will be higher for people who can show their finances are or were affected by the pandemic, and they have not already received pandemic funding.
For people in arrears for non-pandemic reasons, the income limits may be lower for aid from the long-standing state and federal assistance funds.
The county website for assistance is: https://tinyurl.com/scktts.
The state website is: www.ourflorida.com.
