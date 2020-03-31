A South Port Square resident has died from the coronavirus, the Port Charlotte senior living community announced Tuesday.
Executive Director Brian Hess said the resident had lived at South Port Square for 20 years and will be greatly missed.
"We are deeply saddened to report that a resident at our community has passed away at a local hospital, as a result of COVID-19," Hess said. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of our beloved resident. Our thoughts and prayers are with their family and friends during this difficult time."
Another resident who also tested positive for the virus is still being treated in the hospital, according to Hess.
"We are in touch with the family and supporting them however we can," he said.
Hess said the facility implemented measures to protect its vulnerable population in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health authorities at the onset of the crisis.
Precautions have included restricting visitors, increasing the frequency and rigor of cleaning and sanitizing common areas, and cancelling all large onsite group social events and recreational activities. Prevention resources and recommendations have also been made available to all residents.
Employees wear masks while caring for the residents and are screened daily, including having their temperatures taken before each shift.
"This is a sad and difficult time for our entire community, and our focus continues to be monitoring this situation and implementing all measures that will help to ensure the safety of our residents and employees," Hess said.
The death had not yet been reported on the Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday afternoon but marks the first Charlotte County death related to the coronavirus.
Local hospital spokespersons did not respond Tuesday when asked if the death occurred at the their facilities.
As of Tuesday evening, there were 23 total Charlotte County cases with two hospitalizations. Sarasota County had 71 total cases with two deaths and 27 hospitalizations. DeSoto County had seven total cases with one death and two hospitalizations.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
