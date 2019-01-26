Being a good cadet is largely a mental game: concentrating deeply and having the ability to divorce yourself from all your problems.
Six cadets from Charlotte High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) will compete at the Navy JROTC National Championship Feb. 7 through Feb. 9 in Anniston, Alabama, where a four-cadet Air Rifle Team will compete in the 10 meter Air Rifle competition.
In order to qualify at the national level, a team first has to place at the state level. The team competed in December at Oviedo High School in Oviedo, Fla., where they placed second out of 30 competing schools.
Four of the six cadets are seniors who have been shooting all four years of high school, and two are juniors. Chief Scott Williams, naval instructor at CHS, will be tasked with choosing four cadets to compete as a team at Nationals.
The total score of the individuals on the team will make up the team’s total score for the 10 meter Air Rifle competition.
“If one of the four team members has a bad day, you go from first to eighth place that quick,” Williams said.
Last year, Williams said, Charlotte High’s team didn’t make it to nationals, but he had an individual make it.
“As long as a team makes it, you’re going to have four individuals make it,” he said.
All six cadets attending nationals will compete as individuals. Williams said the reason CHS usually makes nationals, is because they have kids in the program for four years.
Cadet commander Kylie Rose will attend the University of Tennessee in the fall, where she will affiliate with their Air Rifle Team as a walk on, Williams said. Many colleges that have a team can award four scholarships per year.
“She has an excellent chance to get a two- to three-year scholarship,” said Williams.
Typically, 20-30 students try out each year, Williams said, though only eight new shooters are accepted. Tryouts average a month long as interested students have to first complete a basic safety training which will explain how the range is laid out and commands they will hear. Then, students are required to take a test and must score 100 percent before moving on to the next step. After they pass, students will be able to step onto the range to start basic marksmanship and learn basic positions, before they can do their first live firing.
Williams said the process shows who possesses the most willingness to learn and who is best able to follow directions.
He said good students often make good air rifle shooters, because they know how to study and focus all their attention to a single task. He looks for people who have a long-term commitment in mind when trying out, because it takes a year or two to gain the skills to compete at a national level.
Some of Williams’ best shooters have never touched a rifle and, therefore, they don’t come in needing to break any bad habits.
“There’s a whole different technique involved; it’s a whole ‘nother animal,” he said.
Though guns have become a large part of national conversation, Williams has not been overwhelmed by negativity.
He has had some activists raise some issues about guns, but he said there is a misconception there, because there are no fire mechanisms in the guns.
“There’s a lot of controversy to go around in some of these high school athletic programs,” Williams said, “This is the safest sport at Charlotte High School; the instructors have to go through a safety course, all the kids have to go through a safety course before we even let them handle a rifle.”
He compares the sport to football, where many people suffer from concussions and injuries that require surgery.
“The numbers speak for themselves, very few incidents have occurred nationwide at Air Rifle events.”
