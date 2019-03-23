Foreclosure rates for Charlotte County continued edging up in February, although numbers remain low.
There were 33 foreclosure cases started in February in the Charlotte County Civil Court. That’s down slightly from January’s 35, but up from February of 2018 when there were only 28.
Since July 2018, the number of foreclosures filed have been consistently higher than the same month in 2017 or 2018. The total for 2018 was 392 compared to 332 in 2017. This comes after five years of steady year-over-year decreases.
Rates are still dramatically lower than at the beginning of the great recession when, for example, 359 cases were filed in February of 2008.
Nationally, foreclosure rates have been declining since the great recession, data analysis company, ATTOM Data Solutions reported in February. But ATTOM notes that some of Florida’s major metropolitan areas are running counter to national trends. The company did not analyze Charlotte County.
News reports this past fall from Florida’s bigger cities, such as Sarasota, have blamed delayed fallout from Hurricane Irma damage of 2017. Or they blame an overheated real estate market.
But in Charlotte County, one real estate agent specializing in foreclosure properties said all of her cases for months have been from one type of mortgage — the reverse mortgage. These are also called Home Equity Conversion Mortgages.
“Many of these reverse mortgages were done in 2006 and 2007 when property values were very high,” said Cynthia Logan of The Logan and Atkins Team in Port Charlotte.
Reverse mortgages are a regulated product aimed at people 62 and older who have accumulated equity in their home. If they need cash, they apply for a reverse mortgage from a company that gives them a so-called loan. The payback comes usually after the homeowner dies or moves out of the home.
Heirs can pay off the loan or 95 percent of the appraised value, whichever is less, according to Lendingtree.com
Greg Cook, vice president of Reverse Lending Experts, told Lendingtree.com that one of the main causes of reverse mortgage foreclosure is when heirs do not contact the lender about their intentions.
Logan said she believes many of the homeowners owed too much for the heirs to pay off, or the heirs did not pursue their options.
Regional economist Chris Westley said he has not heard anything about reverse mortgage foreclosures in the area. Westley is director of Florida Gulf Coast University’s Regional Economic Research Institute.
Of increasing foreclosure rates in general, he said, “That’s more likely to happen when a recession kicks. It could signify that being a leading indicator of a slowdown, but the data that I see is that foreclosure rates are fairly normal.”
He acknowledged, however, that Charlotte County has abnormally high rates of retirees compared to even the rest of Florida, and definitely compared to the rest of the country.
“It’s an unusual county relative to the rest of the state,” he said, but added, “Personally, I’m not that concerned about Charlotte County.”
Nationally, there have been issues in recent years with reverse mortgages when elderly homeowners cannot pay their taxes or maintain their homes. Reverse mortgage lenders originally required no income check on borrowers. This can lead to foreclosure before the homeowner dies. U.S. Housing and Urban Development in 2015 changed the rules requiring lenders to determine a borrowers ability to pay their taxes before issuing the loans, according to Lendingtree.com.
In this area, Logan said the properties are empty, some for years.
“I think it’s a little on the slow side,” she said of the time it takes lenders to figure out that a homeowner has died or moved out.
